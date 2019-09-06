Shots fired at a Tennessee strip mall related to immigration officer

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police responded to a reported shooting at a strip mall in Antioch Thursday morning that involved an immigration officer.

Shots were reportedly fired around 7 a.m. near the Food Lion at the corner of Richards Road and Antioch Pike.

Metro police told News 2 the initial 911 call was an immigration officer fired his weapon while trying to take someone into custody. Metro police could not confirm anyone was hit by any gunfire nor that an immigration officer was involved.

A vehicle believed to be involved was found nearby with bullet holes though no one was inside, according to Metro police.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation and Department of Homeland Security are now in charge of the investigation.