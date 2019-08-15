Six wounded in Philadelphia Police shootout

(NBC News) Six Philadelphia police officers were wounded Wednesday during a gun battle with a narcotics suspect.

Police say Maurice Hill opened fire as officers arrive to serve a warrant.

More police quickly rushed in.

Surrounded, Hill barricaded himself inside the home with weapons, ammunition and hostages: two police officers and three civilians.

Hours later, SWAT team members were able to rescue the five people being held.

“The manner in which they got those officers out who were trapped and those other civilians that were trapped, were just amazing to me, that they were able to do that in such a clandenstine way without drawing fire from him,” says Philadelphia Police Commissioner Richard Ross.

Still inside, Hill spent time on the phone with police negotiators, his girlfriend and his attorney, who eventually helped convince him to surrender.

“I could sense he was panicking and trying to figure out how do I get out of this situation alive?” attorney Shaka Johnson said afterward.

Hill faces a number of charges, including attempted murder.

