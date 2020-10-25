South Wichita fire leaves one person seriously hurt

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A fire destroyed part of a home, and one person seriously hurt in south Wichita Sunday morning.

Emergency dispatch said crews were called to a fire at a residence in the 1000 block of South Laura around 10:30 a.m. near Lincoln and Washington.

“We had fire showing from the porch, the front side of the house, heavy fire involvement,” Lt. Phil Woodruff of the Wichita Fire Department told KSN.

First responders were able to control the blaze. A man who suffered smoke inhalation left the scene before being treated.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

