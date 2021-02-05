Step by step: registering for a vaccine in Sedgwick County

SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – If you live outside of Sedgwick County, you can locate vaccine information via the KDHE Find My Vaccine tool.

If you are a Sedgwick County resident, click here for the vaccine schedule. The steps below detail the options available on the website.

For Sedgwick County residents:

From here, you will be directed to select your first or second dose. You may also view the locations to receive the vaccine.

Choose what category you belong in.

If you do not qualify yet, you are directed to a page with the vaccine availability plan.

If you are a Healtcare associated worker or over age 80, the current qualifications for a vaccine, you are directed to page that details how to register for your vaccine, what you must bring with you and the amount of time you can plan to spend while getting your vaccine.

The following example are your options if you are 80+ and living in Sedgwick County.

Frequently asked questions with answers are available here.