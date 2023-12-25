A potent storm system is impacting the Plains right now and will linger through mid-week.

Light to moderate snow and snow showers will be more prevalent near and north of the I-70 corridor.

Winds are also strong, complicating travel in the northwest corner of Kansas and southwest Nebraska. Gusts from 40 to nearly 60 MPH to the northwest are possible.

Blizzard Warnings are in effect through early Wednesday along with a Winter Storm Warning for Furnas County, Nebraska.

Winter Weather Advisories extend through Wednesday morning near I-70.

The remainder of the viewing area will also have gusty winds for the next few days until this system departs. Snowfall accumulations through Tuesday night will be highest near the Kansas/Nebraska state line to the northwest. Two to 5″ with locally higher amounts will be common closer to I-70 with less south of this corridor.

Snow showers are also possible farther to the south, but southern Kansas will have drier air to contend with which greatly reduces snowfall accumulations with this system.

Overnight lows will be cold with wind chills in the single digits and teens.

Highs through Wednesday will not change much in the 30s, colder to the north where snow is more likely to continue. Wind chills in the afternoons will be in the teens and 20s. Bundle up because this system has returned us to winterlike conditions.

More sunshine will be back Wednesday through the weekend. Temperatures will gradually improve with dry conditions. Next system on deck looks to arrive the middle of next week.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman:

Wichita:

Tonight: Cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of snow. Lo: 27 Wind: NW/W 10-20

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of snow. Hi: 38 Wind: W/NW 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Mostly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of snow. Lo: 25 Wind: NW 10-20

Wichita Weekly

Wed: Hi: 37 Lo: 26 Mostly to partly cloudy, breezy.

Thu: Hi: 40 Lo: 24 Partly cloudy.

Fri: Hi: 44 Lo: 26 Mostly sunny.

Sat: Hi: 48 Lo: 25 Mostly sunny.

Sun: Hi: 44 Lo: 23 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Mon: Hi: 45 Lo: 26 Mostly sunny, breezy.

–Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman