A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for northwest Kansas and southwest Nebraska until 8 PM this evening. The Severe Thunderstorm Watch for Mitchell County goes until 11 PM. All forms of severe weather will be possible this afternoon and evening.

A cold front is slowly tracking across the state. Aided by strong southerly winds, moisture is streaming into Kansas.

As a dryline sets up in western Kansas and the front keeps slicing through, storms will develop this afternoon, evening and linger farther east into the overnight.

All hazards are present with a higher concentration of large hail and damaging winds. Hail sizes may exceed 2″ in diameter. Wind potential is from 60 to 70 MPH. A tornado or two cannot be ruled out, especially farther south where storms have the greatest chance of remaining isolated into the early evening.

There is an Enhanced Risk for severe storms circled from southern Nebraska through central Kansas into northern Oklahoma, meaning numerous severe storms are possible.

After dark, storms will congeal into a cluster of heavy rain and thunder with the ability to still produce gusty winds. Rainfall could be heavy in spots.

Any lingering storms will track to the east into the overnight and early Wednesday morning. The cold front will clear our state before dawn Wednesday. That said, post-frontal showers are possible East of the Turnpike for the first half of the day before drying out.

Highs will cool to the 70s and low 80s Wednesday into Thursday.

Another cold front approaches late Thursday into Friday. This is a reinforcing shot of cooler air. Highs Friday will be in the 60s as cloud cover will be slow to erode from the north to the south.

We might also grab a sprinkle or a shower as this frontal passage occurs.

Temperatures Saturday morning will be cold. Some parts of Kansas will dip into the 30s. A touch of frost in the north and possibly the west is something to monitor early in the weekend.

Temperatures begin to warm Sunday into next week. High temperatures in the 80s will make a comeback. As for rain, it does not look promising. Maybe by the end of next week we will have a limited engagement with moisture.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman:

Wichita:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. 80% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 62 Wind: S/NE 8-18

Tomorrow: Mostly to partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 78 Wind: NE 8-18

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 53 Wind: NE/N 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Thu: Hi: 80 Lo: 48 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Fri: Hi: 68 Lo: 38 Mostly to partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of sprinkles and showers.

Sat: Hi: 67 Lo: 44 Mostly sunny.

Sun: Hi: 74 Lo: 50 Mostly sunny.

Mon: Hi: 77 Lo: 53 Mostly sunny.

Tue: Hi: 83 Lo: 55 Mostly sunny.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman