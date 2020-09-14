Teachman’s Take: Quiet and warm at home, hurricane takes aim in Gulf

Cooler weather fans will have to wait as this warmer stretch persists this week.

Dry and warm are honestly the best ways to describe the days ahead. We are going to be hard-pressed to see any rain across Kansas for a while.

We have had a smoky haze in the sky due to wildfires out west and this will stick around through tomorrow, shielding us from a deeper shade of blue.

Now, there is a slim chance for a sprinkle or a shower southeast of the Turnpike on Tuesday as moisture from the south inches closer, but I am not holding my breath.

We could be looking at total rainfall potential through the end of the month from nothing up to 0.75″. That’s definitely not much. If we see ANYTHING measurable this week, it will be in extreme southeast Kansas by Wednesday/Thursday. Otherwise, we will have to wait until Sunday night.

As high pressure holds strong, we will have warm days and cool nights. Highs during the day will warm into the 80s.

By mid-week, there will be a few 90s thrown in the mix out west. I don’t see Wichita warming to the 90s for the rest of this month.

Tonight’s lows will be comfy in the 50s and 60s. The trend of highs in the 80s are back for the majority Tuesday.

Isolated cities to the northwest could top out in the lower 90s by afternoon.

A front will flirt with our area and dance around the state later this week, but never making the move to come on through completely and bring us a refreshing fall feel as the colder air stays locked to the northeast.

Another front later in the weekend will have a greater chance for sparking showers and possibly a rumble of thunder. This could open the door to more unsettled conditions through the middle of next week.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Hurricane Hunters verify that strengthening with Sally has occurred. The center of the storm is much more organized. Winds are now up to 100 MPH, making it a Category 2 hurricane.

Potential landfall looks a little farther east with Mississippi and Alabama taking the worst of the storm surge.

Rainfall could exceed more than a foot in spots!

The Storm Track 3 weather team and I will be monitoring trends closely.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman