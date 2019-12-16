Breaking News
'The Rush'|December 16, 2019

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Today on “The Rush” the gang talks about the Chiefs’ victory over the Broncos.

Also, Kendra, Chris, and Jeff talk about the Jayhawks move to number one in the AP Poll.

Tune in on Friday to hear more about your favorite local sports teams.

You can catch “The Rush” on Monday and Friday at 3 p.m. on our livestream page at KSN.com and KSN’s Facebook Page.

