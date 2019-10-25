Time to go: Defendant runs from court as jury deliberates his fate

Breaking News
Wichita Police officer who shot Andrew Finch sues the city for breach of contract, lost wages
by: Stephanie Sharp, KARK

Posted: / Updated:

(KARK) – An Arkansas man walked out of his own court hearing Monday while a jury was finding him guilty of a number of charges.

Joey Watts was on trial at the Grant County Courthouse. While the jury was deliberating his fate, he simply walked out. He was facing charges of aggravated assault and felony possession of a firearm. 

Surveillance video shows Watts sitting next to his attorney before he gets up and walks away. He is seen walking down the stairs, down the hall, he says something to his family that was waiting nearby, and he leaves out the door. Outside, he walks down the street and is gone. 

Grant County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Pete Roberts says he was out on bond, which gave him the ability to walk around.

“Mainly the fact that he was not in custody, and he was not an inmate, that gave him the freedom to move around throughout the courthouse and things like that,” Roberts said.

