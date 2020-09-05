Timeline of Daniel Prude’s encounter with Rochester Police on March 23

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Daniel Prude, a 41-year-old Black man from Chicago, died after an encounter with Rochester police back in March, but news of the incident just came to light Wednesday, and now the case is being investigated by the New York State Attorney General’s Office.

That autopsy report from the Monroe County Medical Examiner’s Office ruled the death of Prude a homicide. The report says Prude’s cause of death includes “complications of asphyxia in the setting of physical restraint.” The report also showed that Prude also had a small amount of PCP in his system at the time of his death, which could explain his erratic behavior.

Seven Rochester police officers have been suspended with pay in connection to the incident.

Here’s a rundown of what happened on March 23, 2020, as documented on police worn body cameras.

Timeline of Daniel Prude’s encounter with RPD

3:16:08 a.m. — Police arrive and tell Prude to get on the ground.

3:17:10 a.m. — Officer gets on the radio to ask, “Can I get the rig to Cady and Jeff?”

3:17:30 a.m. — Officer tells other officer Prude told a tow truck driver he had coronavirus.

3:19:20 a.m. — Officer puts what appears to be a spit mask over Prude’s head.

3:20:20 a.m. — Officer tells Prude to stop spitting.

3:20:30 a.m. — Officer tells Prude, “You’re going to sit” then tells fellow officers, “I got it. I’m already in it.” Officer puts Prude’s head on the ground, holds it there telling him to calm down. Prude makes gurgling sounds.

3:21:20 a.m. — Officer asks, “Can you get the gurney out, please?”

3:21:35 a.m. — Officer tells Prude to stop spitting. From here, Prude isn’t talking, some soft whimpering is heard.

3:22:20 a.m. — Prude goes quiet.

3:22:34 a.m. — Officer asks Prude, “You good, man?”

3:22:45 a.m. — Prude appears to throw up. Officer asks, “You puking, man?” then says to others, “He’s puking … straight water.” No sound coming from Prude after that.

3:23:25 a.m. — Officer asks, “Is he still moving his arm?”

3:23:30 a.m. — Officer says, “It doesn’t even look like he has chest compressions.” Prude is rolled over on his side.

3:24:20 a.m. — Someone asks, “Does he have a pulse?” Someone responds saying no. EMT says, “Start CPR.”

3:25:35 a.m. — EMT tells officer, “PCP can cause what we call excited delirium. I guarantee you that’s why he coded. It’s not your guys’ fault. You have to keep yourselves safe.”

To reiterate, the Monroe County Medical Examiner determined the manner of death was homicide noting cause of death was complications of asphyxia in the setting of physical restraint, excited delirium, and acute phencyclidine intoxication.

