(WSMV) – Pooches from all over the world are flocking to Tennessee this weekend to compete in the Dog Agility World Championships.

On Wednesday, contestants and owners got in a little practice ahead of the competition.

The championship will take place at the Tennessee Miller Coliseum.

Nearly 700 dogs are expected to compete.

