Truck overturns at on ramp from Hoover to eastbound K-96

by: KSN News

Posted:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A truck carrying a load of grain overturned Tuesday morning.

It happened at the on ramp from Hoover Road to eastbound K-96.

Traffic was blocked for a short time as crews worked to remove the truck. No injuries were reported.

