Truck overturns at on ramp from Hoover to eastbound K-96

KSN-TV
by: KSN News
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A truck carrying a load of grain overturned Tuesday morning.
It happened at the on ramp from Hoover Road to eastbound K-96.
Traffic was blocked for a short time as crews worked to remove the truck. No injuries were reported.
Traffic Alert……The on ramp from Hoover Rd to EB K-96 is partially blocked for a non-injury crash. Trooper Mueller says the ramp is open now but will be closed in about 30 minutes for removal. Use alternate route. pic.twitter.com/VAXoVfx4B6— Trooper Chad (@TrooperChadKHP) June 25, 2019
Traffic Alert……The on ramp from Hoover Rd to EB K-96 is partially blocked for a non-injury crash. Trooper Mueller says the ramp is open now but will be closed in about 30 minutes for removal. Use alternate route. pic.twitter.com/VAXoVfx4B6
Traffic Update….The on ramp from Hoover Rd to K-96 EB should be open in the next 30 minutes. pic.twitter.com/NHypX0WX5z— Trooper Chad (@TrooperChadKHP) June 25, 2019
Traffic Update….The on ramp from Hoover Rd to K-96 EB should be open in the next 30 minutes. pic.twitter.com/NHypX0WX5z