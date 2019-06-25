Truck overturns at on ramp from Hoover to eastbound K-96

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A truck carrying a load of grain overturned Tuesday morning.

It happened at the on ramp from Hoover Road to eastbound K-96.

Traffic was blocked for a short time as crews worked to remove the truck. No injuries were reported.

Traffic Alert……



The on ramp from Hoover Rd to EB K-96 is partially blocked for a non-injury crash. Trooper Mueller says the ramp is open now but will be closed in about 30 minutes for removal. Use alternate route. pic.twitter.com/VAXoVfx4B6 — Trooper Chad (@TrooperChadKHP) June 25, 2019