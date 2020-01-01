‘Tumblegeddon’ traps cars, closes WA highway for 10 hours

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Tumbleweeds took over State Route 240 in eastern Washington on New Year’s Eve, trapping cars and causing a lengthy delay.

Trooper C. Thorson of the Washington State Patrol described the phenom as “tumblegeddon” in a tweet. Tumbleweeds piled as high as 20-to 30-feet and trapped several cars. As a result, SR 240 at milepost 10 was closed in both directions.

SR240 at mile post 10 is closed in both directions. DOT is working on clearing. Several vehicles trapped in the tumble weeds. Use alternate routes.-S.C. pic.twitter.com/xD2GfUluim — Trooper C. Thorson (@wspd3pio) January 1, 2020

Trooper Thorson said the delay lasted 10 hours, reopening around 4:30 a.m. on New Year’s Day thanks to the Washington State Department of Transportation’s snowplows, which were used to clear the scene.

Only one car was found to still be trapped in the tumbleweeds by morning, but thankfully the car had no one inside.

