2 Wichita roads will close for repairs and upgrades

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Some heavily-traveled roads are due for road construction starting today, and it could impact your morning commute.

This morning, McClean between Maple and Douglas will shut down. This will let crews make street and infrastructure improvements around the new baseball stadium. The area is set to reopen next April.

Meanwhile, traffic on the US-54 bridges over the BNSF railroad in Augusta will only have one lane open in each direction. Construction should be finished by the end of November.