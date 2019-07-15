2 Wichita roads will close for repairs and upgrades

Video

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Some heavily-traveled roads are due for road construction starting today, and it could impact your morning commute.

This morning, McClean between Maple and Douglas will shut down. This will let crews make street and infrastructure improvements around the new baseball stadium. The area is set to reopen next April.

Meanwhile, traffic on the US-54 bridges over the BNSF railroad in Augusta will only have one lane open in each direction. Construction should be finished by the end of November.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather