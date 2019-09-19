U.S. Navy confirms some UFO videos are the real deal

(CNN) – The U.S. Navy has finally acknowledged that videos appearing to show objects flying through the air are real.

The videos were recorded years ago by fighter pilots. Then, in 2017, they were made public by The New York Times.

To make this even more out of this world, the were also released by the UFO research group founded by former Blink-182 singer and guitarist Tom DeLonge.

The fighter pilot video shows an image of something rotating.

Commander David Fravor saw it firsthand during a training mission, describing it as looking like a “40-foot long Tic Tac” maneuvering rapidly and changing direction.

“As we both looked out the right side of our airplane, we saw a disturbance in the water and a white object oblong pointing north,” said Fravor, U.S. Navy Pilot (Ret.)

The object was first sighted in 2004, then similar objects again in 2015.

Footage of the sightings, declassified by the military, were not made public until Dec. 2017.

In the video, you can hear the fighter pilots talk about what they are seeing.

“My gosh! They’re all going against the wind. The wind is 120 knots to the west,” said one of the fighter pilots.

“Look at that thing, dude!” said the other pilot.

In an interview with CNN, Fravor describes the incident.

“This was extremely abrupt, like a ping pong ball bouncing off the wall,” he said. “The ability to hover over the water and go from 0 to 12,000 feet and accelerate in less than two seconds was something I have never seen in my life.”

The Navy says it still does not know what the objects are and officials are not speculating. A Navy spokesperson would only confirm that the objects seen in the various clips are “unidentified aerial phenomena” or UAPS.

The UFO reports were first investigated by a secret $22-million program, part of the Defense Department budget that investigated reports of UFOs.

The program has since been shut down, but it was run by a military intelligence official who told CNN they found compelling evidence that we “may not be alone.”

