‘Us Doing Us’: Wichitans come together at unity rally in Riverside Park

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Peaceful rallies continue around the City of Wichita and dozens gathered at Riverside Park Sunday afternoon.

Organizers say the event was made in hopes to create unity within the community. They are trying to create a bridge between the Wichita Police Department and the community of Color.

“United We Stand, Divided we fall,” said Treva Smith.

“This is making us understand, as we look to our left and our right, that the person to the left and the person to the right are just like us,” said Carr.

One in uniform, another in casual clothes hoping to find common ground on the grass at Riverside Park.

” So the officers get to know the community and just have fun and fellowship,” said Smith.

“My favorite part about the unity was the police coming out and dancing with us and eating with us,” said Wichitan, Sierra Jones.

Organizers say the park has a special meaning to them.

“It was my vision two and a half years ago to try and bring that back, and try to get us back to this park that was so much part of our heritage here in Wichita,” said Carr.

Carr says another group trying to organize a unity cruise in Wichita fell through. He says he invited the other group to join them at the park.

“I received information that somehow it wasn’t able to be put together where they were and so, I, of course, invited them over and told them to come over here.

Wichitan, Sierra Jones, says her favorite of participating in the ‘Us Doing Us’ rally was having police join them on the dance floor.

LATEST STORIES: