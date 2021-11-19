USD 259 donates over $27,000 and 400 turkeys to ‘Turkey Drive’ hosted by local church

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — On Friday, students from all over Wichita participated in the 30th Annual Turkey Drive for United Methodist Open Door.

For the past 30 years, United Methodist Open Door has hosted a ‘Turkey Drive’ to make it possible for other people to have the Thanksgiving they deserve.

“The turnout this year is really wonderful,” Deann Smith, the executive director of the United Methodist Open Door, told KSN. “We have a lot of food. The turkeys were a problem because of the supply chain, so we’re just praying we have enough turkeys to get us through the week, but if not, we’ve got enough food to give, and you know we count our blessings.”

Together the schools of USD 259 collected 441 turkeys, 47,965 side items and donated $27,121.05 for the ‘Turkey Drive.’

The students and administration of USD 259 spend their entire fall semester doing activities and competitions to collect money and food items for the ‘Turkey Drive.’ Then each school brings their collection to the United Methodist Open Door Food Ministry Building via parade.

“All the students, and the teachers, and the administration that get into this allow us to then do what we do right. So and if we have an overabundance, then we share with other agencies so that it’s a community event. And you know for the youth they know that for many of them it’s their friends and other families that are in need. You know we’re in this together as a community, and I think a lot of them know that,” said Smith.

The Thanksgiving distribution will begin on Monday, Nov. 22, and run through Wednesday, Nov. 24 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

To learn more about the ‘Turkey Drive’ and make an online donation, visit their website.