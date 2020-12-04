USD 259 to allow kids with different abilities and ESOL students to continue in-person learning

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW)– The Wichita school district is doing what it can to make sure all students have access to the learning services they need. This could mean in-person class for some. What it comes down to is how much help the student needs and if they have the tools to work remote. If they don’t, they could qualify to continue attending school in person.

Right now, all USD 259 students are learning remote. However, those with an individualized education program may be able to remain in school. For now, ESOL students can receive help from their bilingual teachers or a paraeducator via teams or the education hotline.



” So, we are trying to provide that collaboration and giving them lots of opportunities to talk and to build that English vocabulary,” Said Assistant Principal at Allen Elementary, Janelle Roland.



For 6-year-old Livvie Walker, learning remotely is just too difficult. She has autism and benefits more when she is learning in-person. The district has special plans in place for her.

“So Livvie requires that consistency and structure and she doesn’t really understand looking at a computer for direction or an iPad or things like that. that really doesn’t hold her interest and allow her in advance in her learning,” Said mother of special needs student, Tori Moler.

The district says this is a case by case situation. If you think your child qualifies you can contact their school or call the districts help hotline at 316-973-4411 for more information.

