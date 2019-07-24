Vendors preparing ahead of time for Cardi B crowds

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – More than 24 hours before Cardi B is set to take the stage at Intrust Bank Arena, a variety of businesses in the Old Town area have begun preparation for the crowds she’ll bring.

For one Wichita entrepreneur, the concert will serve as the first big crowd in the Union Station area (located just to the east of Intrust Bank Arena) since he opened his doors three months ago.

“It allows more people to know we are here. It allows more people to know what we’re doing and hopefully it will just be a fun atmosphere to see the number of people down in this area,” Mark Daniels, owner/operator of Wichita Cheesecake Company said.

Daniels baked extra cheesecakes this week and aims to have a flavor anyone might like as a treat before the concert begins.

Daniels’ restaurant is located in what fellow Union Station square restaurateur Darrin Hackney calls “the flight path to Intrust Bank Arena.”

“You can’t just walk straight there. You either have to go underneath the bridge or go all the way down to Waterman. It’s easier to go right here, so you’re walking right by us,” Hackney, general manager of Pourhouse said.

Hackney plans for a busy window of time from 4:30p to 7:30p as people enjoy a meal or libations before the concert.

Further north at Pumphouse, general manager Daron Adelgren and staff are preparing for the pre-game and after-party crowds. Staff is all hands on deck.

“Especially with the weather expected to be as nice as its going to be we shouldn’t have any problems,” Adelgren said.

Doors open at 6:00p for the concert. The city has issued an advisory to allow plenty of time to drive and park to the concert. Kevin Gates and Saweetie will take the stage ahead of Cardi B.