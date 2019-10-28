Video: Window washer left hanging after platform swings wildly

Video captured by a witness shows a window washing platform swinging back and forth, smashing through windows in the Stantec Tower building in downtown Edmonton, Alberta.

After several impacts, one of the two window washers on the platform falls off but is saved by his harness.

“It just happened so quickly, you know,” said witness Anivil Chand. “The wind just hit and then, boom, it started swinging and you can’t control that.”

After being brought to the ground, the worker was assessed by paramedics and was uninjured. The second worker and the platform were also brought down safely.

