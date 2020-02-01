WATCH: Mariachi band pays tribute to Kobe Bryant with ‘Amor Eterno’ performance outside Staples Center

Video

by: Alexa Mae Asperin

Posted: / Updated:

LOS ANGELES (KRON) – Tributes continue to pour in from around the world to honor the late, great Kobe Bryant, who was killed in a helicopter crash along with 8 other people Sunday.

Among the tributes – a heartwrenching rendition of “Amor Eterno” put on by a mariachi band outside the Staples Center.

The 1984 farewell ballad by Juan Gabriel is commonly played at funerals, memorials, and vigils.

“How I wish that you lived, that your little eyes never had closed, and to be looking at them… Love eternal and unforgettable, sooner or later I will be with you, to continue loving each other,” the lyrics translate to English.

Fans were so moved by the performance that soon afterward #AmorEterno started trending on Twitter.

Latest Stories:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories