Watch: SpaceX Cargo Dragon caught on video flying over Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A bright light flying over the Kansas City metro caught the attention of some people.

William Spier submitted this video to FOX4. It shows a bright ball of fire streaking across the night sky. He said he shot the video around 9:50 p.m. Thursday evening.

FOX4 first thought it was a meteor, but it turned out to be something else entirely.

FOX4 Meteorologist Michelle Bogowith investigated further and determined the light is most likely the SpaceX Cargo Dragon spacecraft. She said the timing and positioning support the theory.