WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A wildfire, now being called the Albright Fire, broke out yesterday afternoon just outside of Hutchinson, Kansas. The fire is currently 90% contained.

KSN spoke with The Hutchinson Fire Chief, who said that the flames were about 2 miles long, and it is still unclear how much land has burned.

The Reno County “Albright Fire.” Courtesy: KSN.

Many people who live in the area impacted by the wildfires shared their fears over the past two days and relief that the fire is more contained.

“We got a call from a neighbor they said hey we are having a fire and we looked out and oh man,” said Jim Smoley, a resident that was impacted by the Albright Fire.

Jim Smoley said Tuesday afternoon he looked out his backyard and saw smoke everywhere. The Hutchinson fire chief said he believes the source of the fire was the burning of 75 brush piles that were burned when there was snow on the ground. Soon after Smoley’s backyard became a path for fire unites to battle the blaze.

“They were great coming and going and knocking it down and the tanker. It was just an experience,” said Smoley.

More than 100 firefighters from several departments in the area contained the fire, and Smoley said his wife made sure to take care of them.

Jane made sandwiches and brought them out to them I thought that was great so it was a good day we took care of them and they took care of us,” said Smoley.

As areas of Kansas continue to remain dry, fire crews around the state have dedicated Wednesday to taking preventive measures. Firefighters have been control-burning some of the untouched areas to prevent the fire from sparking back up when the wind shifts.