Wednesday: Garden City

The last stop of the day will be Stevens Park on Main Street in Garden City. We should arrive around 4:30 p.m. and we’ll report live during our early evening newscasts.

Garden City is home to about 26,000 residents. One of several large communities in southwest Kansas, it provides various shopping, entertainment and economic opportunities to those who live in Garden City, and those in surrounding small communities. The Lee Richardson Zoo and Buffalo Dunes Golf Course are among the attractions that bring in visitors to the area.

Sponsors: Finney County Convention & Visitors Bureau; Garden City Community College

