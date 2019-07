Wednesday started with a stop in La Crosse. KSN stopped by the Barbed Wire Museum on 1st Street around 9 a.m.

About 1,200 people live in La Crosse. Home to the Barbed Wire Museum and the Post Rock Museum, the community celebrates its history and how both barbed wire and the native rock were a part of the changing prairie landscape.

Things to do in La Crosse:

Community & Government:

Take a picture and upload it to the Summer Road Trip Photo Contest!

KSN Summer Road Trip: La Crosse The #KSNSummerRoadTrip is headed to La Crosse! Come see us at the Barbed Wire Museum on 1st Street. Take a picture with the team and upload it to KSN.com (http://bit.ly/2y2XO2a) for your chance to win a TV. Thank you to Midway Motors Supercenter for the Storm Tracker and Harper Camperland – Great Bend for the RV! Posted by KSN TV on Wednesday, July 24, 2019

We are now on to Hays, after our stop at the Barbed Wire Museum in the Barbed Wire Capital of the World, La Crosse! I… Posted by Gwyn Bevel on Wednesday, July 24, 2019

The #KSNSummerRoadTrip is back on the road. Watch live video https://t.co/d0m0M9KrF1 as we visit communities around Kansas. We're in La Crosse right now! pic.twitter.com/2zbV9yGtzm — KSN News Wichita (@KSNNews) July 24, 2019