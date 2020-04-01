1  of  57
Watch Live: White House Coronavirus Task Force holds Wednesday briefing

Video

by: Nexstar and The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (Nexstar/AP) — The White House Coronavirus Task Force is planning a Wednesday briefing to discuss the latest steps the federal government is taking regarding COVID-19 coronavirus.

The briefing starts at 5 p.m. EDT and can be watched live right here.

As of Wednesday afternoon, there are 203,608 confirmed cases in the United States.

New York authorities rushed to bring in an army of medical volunteers Wednesday as the statewide death toll from the coronavirus doubled in three days to more than 1,900

Worldwide, about 900,000 people have been infected and over 44,000 have died, according to a tally kept by Johns Hopkins University, though the real figures are believed to be much higher because of testing shortages, differences in counting the dead and large numbers of mild cases that have gone unreported.

President Donald Trump is resisting calls to issue a national stay-at-home order to stem the spread of the new coronavirus despite his administration’s projections that tens of thousands of Americans are likely to be killed by the disease. One by one, though, states are increasingly pushing shutdown orders of their own.

Trump said earlier this week that he and members of his administration had discussed issuing a stay-at-home order but it was “pretty unlikely” for now. The White House later released “sobering” new projections that 100,000 to 240,000 Americans will likely succumb to the coronavirus even if current social distancing guidelines are maintained.

Surgeon General Jerome Adams said Wednesday the nation’s federalist system leaves much of the authority on how to properly respond to catastrophes to individual state governors and local officials.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

