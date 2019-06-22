Wichita Police launching sobriety checks this weekend

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Buckle up and stay sober. Wichita Police are manning a sobriety checkpoint this weekend.

The checkpoint will take place from 10 p.m. Saturday night until 2 a.m. Sunday morning.

The officers will be checking drivers for valid drivers licenses, insurance, tags, to ensure motorists are wearing seat belts.

The effort has been coordinated through Kansas Highway Patrol, The Sedgwick County Sheriffs Office, Sedgwick County Emergency Management, and the DUI Victims Center who are all taking part in the weekend checkpoint.

If you do plan on drinking this weekend, you can take advantage of ride share apps like Uber or Lyft, utilize public transit in the downtown area via Q-Line, which operates until 1 a.m. Friday & Saturday evenings, or assign a designated driver.

Have a safe and happy weekend.