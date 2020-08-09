Wichita State students move into dorms during pandemic

Wichita, Kan. (KSNW) – Moving into the dorms is a little different this year.

Freshman Drayton Hines chose Wichita State because he loved the campus and new buildings. This weekend he is moving into the dorms.

“Feeling pretty excited. A little anxious. Kind of weird leaving home,” said the freshman from St. Joseph, Missouri.

Only ten students are allowed to move into each WSU dorm building at one time. To keep the number of people in close proximity low, only two guests have been allowed in at a time for each student as well.

And moving into the dorms looked different with social distancing and masks.

Victoria Crooks is a WSU senior helping check students into the dorms.

“The check-in is separated by six feet,” said Crooks. “And there are designated areas to stand to keep people safe. Even pens. Pens are being washed between each use so that’s good.”

Hines says his senior year of high school pretty much prepared him for his first year of college.

“I feel like everyone is taking as much precautions as they can to keep it under control,” said Hines of the COVID-19 precautions in place at WSU. “More nervous about just living on my own.”

As parents helped load carts for students to push into their rooms, Hines says he’s taking COVID-19 in stride. He also says he will have stories to tell in the years ahead.

“No one else gets to have this. No one else gets their ruined senior year and a weird first semester of college,” said Hines. “Like I get the stories to tell. Where everyone else is like, yeah I graduated high school and it happened. Well I graduated high school pretty much early and then there was a global pandemic that happened so not many people can say they lived through a pandemic so.”