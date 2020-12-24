Will you be traveling during the Holiday weekend?: Eisenhower airport seeing a steady stream of travelers this morning

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW)– Millions of Americans are braving the last-minute holiday travel rush, and the pandemic, to join family and friends this holiday season.

Ksn’s Andrea Herrera caught up with some of those last-minute travelers taking to the skies.

Eisenhower airport saw a steady stream of travelers going in and out of the airport all morning long. One traveler who is flying to Florida during her holiday break says the threat of COVID isn’t keeping her from seeing her family for the first time in a while, she says she is excited about heading back home for the holidays!

“During this holiday season I am actually heading out to Florida to see my family. I have a huge family over there. I moved here to Wichita about two years ago. So, I am actually super excited to go see them again,” said holiday traveler, Mimi Quiñones.

Mimi says for her, traveling during a pandemic just means she must take extra precaution and social distance as much as possible.

