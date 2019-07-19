Woman’s neck sliced open in freak lawnmower accident

BRIDGEWATER, S.D. (CNN) – A South Dakota woman is okay after a freak lawnmower accident sliced her neck open.

A flying piece of debris kicked up by her husband mowing the lawn narrowly missed critical parts of her neck, including her carotid artery and trachea, KSFY reported.

“I thought that I got hit by a rock, it felt like something hit me, and then fell off me. I didn’t know that my neck had been sliced open,” said Kendra Jensen.

Kendra Jensen describes herself as extremely lucky. It could have been much worse.

“She’s going to bleed out in front of me, that was the very first thing that came to my mind,” said her husband, Andy Jensen.

“I was immediately just like ‘that hurt,’ and so I grabbed my neck. That’s when I realized I was bleeding, and it was wet. And that’s when I freaked out,” said Kendra Jensen.

She says her husband knew exactly what to do.

“He ran to his car and grabbed his trauma bag, I make fun of him all the time for having it, I’m like, ‘we’re never going to need that,'” said Kendra.

An ambulance arrived quickly and brought her to the hospital.

She has no idea what hit her, but it barely missed her carotid artery, trachea and vocal cords.

Kendra and her husband hope her story will remind people that anything can happen in the blink of an eye.

“No one is definitely ever going to be outside again when I’m mowing,” said Andy Jensen.