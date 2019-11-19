WSU students help students

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – It’s all about students shocking students.

“Sometimes it feels like they help us so much and we don’t always have ways to thank them for that.” Said Michelle Adler Assistant Professor at WSU.

Shock the schools is a program at Wichita State University that benefits Wichita children.

“And so every couple of months we go into a school and we provide them with a gift of service. What can we do to support your school during this time.”

This time the WSU volunteer students and faculty worked on STEM activities with the kids at Washington Elementary, allowing the teachers to take an hour off during their day to get caught up on work or plan a special project.

Pre-student teacher in the Elementary Education Program at WSU Keelie Meredith mentions STEM activities are fun for the students and feels, “They don’t get to do a whole lot of science because the curriculum really focuses on math and reading so I know that students get really excited because it’s fun.”

Shock the schools plans to bring this act of kindness to at least four schools each year in hopes of motivating students to go onto higher education.

