Zookeeper back to work after Tiger attack

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – A Topeka zookeeper who was attacked by a tiger is back at work.

Kristyn Hayden-Ortega returned to the zoo for the first time Tuesday. It was 10 weeks after sustaining head and neck injuries.

The zoo released a lengthy report last month said “multiple” protocols and procedures that had previously prevented similar attacks were ignored.

Hayden-Ortega did not follow proper safety protocol by entering the tiger’s habitat without ensuring the animal was locked inside.

Fellow zoo employees had to lure the tiger away from Hayden-Ortega so emergency responders could treat her wounds on the scene.