Sign up for alerts

Storm Track 3 Weather App

Live interactive radar with many layering options lets you track the storms around you

Alerts for severe weather go to your home screen and cue an audio alert

The most accurate hour-by-hour forecast for the next day and week ahead for Wichita and Kansas

The latest video forecast from the Storm Track team.

Current weather conditions for Wichita, Kansas and anywhere in the United States

Share the weather conditions via text message, email, Facebook or Twitter

Set multiple custom locations to track forecasts, alerts, radar, and more

Closings and delays

Text Alerts

Get breaking news and weather alerts on your cell phone.

Is there a fee? KSN.com does not charge for this service. However, message & data rates may apply from your mobile provider. Check with your mobile provider for charges and plans.

When will I get the alerts? You will receive breaking news and severe weather alerts as soon as they are issued. Please keep in mind that the total number of alerts you receive will depend on how many alerts you select. All alert offerings are reoccurring. If you would like to discontinue all text alert subscriptions, text STOP to 36729. Text HELP for help.

If you receive the error message Please log in to update your subscriptions, it means the phone number is already in the system. Please click on “Change your alerts” in the form below.

If you are not receiving texts (alerts or login PIN): We have transitioned to a purely text alert system for SMS Alerts.

I am still having problems. Who do I contact? Visit the Contact Us page.