WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The City of Wichita is closing multiple facilities on Wednesday, Feb. 2, due to impending winter weather.

The facilities being closed include the following:

All Golf Wichita golf courses and clubhouses

All Park and Recreation Facilities

Botanica

CityArts

Great Plains Nature Center

Mid-America All-Indian Museum

All Neighborhood Resource Centers

OJ Watson Park

Old Cowtown Museum

Ralph Wulz Riverside Tennis Center

The Wichita Art Museum

All Wichita Public Library locations The Library will be extending all materials due dates and hold pick up dates to Friday, February 4 to allow customers opportunity to safely return and check out material



Municipal Court will have normal operations but will suspend the walk-in docket for the day. Wichita Transit will run regular routes. All other City facilities will remain open with regular hours. All City facilities are anticipated to reopen on Thursday, February 3.

The City of Wichita encourages passengers flying out of the Wichita Dwight D. Eisenhower Airport to check for flight delays or cancellations due to the expected winter storm.

To view other closings in Wichita and the surrounding areas, click here.