WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The City of Wichita is closing multiple facilities on Wednesday, Feb. 2, due to impending winter weather.
The facilities being closed include the following:
- All Golf Wichita golf courses and clubhouses
- All Park and Recreation Facilities
- Botanica
- CityArts
- Great Plains Nature Center
- Mid-America All-Indian Museum
- All Neighborhood Resource Centers
- OJ Watson Park
- Old Cowtown Museum
- Ralph Wulz Riverside Tennis Center
- The Wichita Art Museum
- All Wichita Public Library locations
- The Library will be extending all materials due dates and hold pick up dates to Friday, February 4 to allow customers opportunity to safely return and check out material
Municipal Court will have normal operations but will suspend the walk-in docket for the day. Wichita Transit will run regular routes. All other City facilities will remain open with regular hours. All City facilities are anticipated to reopen on Thursday, February 3.
The City of Wichita encourages passengers flying out of the Wichita Dwight D. Eisenhower Airport to check for flight delays or cancellations due to the expected winter storm.
To view other closings in Wichita and the surrounding areas, click here.