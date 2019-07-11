Diamond Jubilee: Sedgwick County Fair in 75th year

CHENEY, Kan. (KSNW) – Early Wednesday afternoon, the streets of Cheney were lined with lawn chairs in anticipation of the parade that kicks off the annual Sedgwick County Fair.

This year, the fair is in its 75th year, marking its ‘diamond jubilee.’

“It gets better and better,” Delano 4-H member Jude Konecny said.

Konecny would know. He’s the fourth-generation in his family to sell sno-cones for the Delano 4-H chapter at the county fair.

Though the fair is 75 years strong, one Cheney girl is experiencing it as a resident for the first time.

“Seeing more people come into a small town like this, ant not knowing it’s an actual town…it’s really exciting to meet new people,” Stormy Matlock said.

The Sedgwick County Fair continues through Saturday evening.

