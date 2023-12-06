Our winds have switched out of the south and you will notice a breeze up to 25 mph with gusts reaching 40 mph. Stronger winds will be a bit of a nuisance but the southerly flow will help us warm nicely to the upper 50s, 60s, and low 70s.

High pressure stays locked in and will keep skies sunny, but our next disturbance is in sight in the Pacific Northwest. This is what will disrupt our dry and pleasant trend later this week.

Thursday will be another warm, sunny day with widespread highs in the 60s before changes begin to occur. By Friday you will notice more clouds and temperatures will start to dip as the next cold front tracks through the area. However, many highs will still be slightly above the norm.

We will need to watch out for moisture to materialize through the day. Friday may start dry in the morning but we will have to watch out for a chance for rain to the south and east and a chance for snow and a mix by the end of the day to the west.

The chance for wintry weather will spread east through Friday night as temperatures drop near and below freezing. It would be safe to anticipate some travel troubles through Saturday morning but the rest of the day looks drier.

After a chilly weekend our temperatures will rebound Monday but another cold front into Tuesday will knock highs right back down. There may even be some more rain and snow associated with this system.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Ronelle Williams:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly sunny, windy. Hi: 58 Wind: SE/SW 10-25

Tonight: Mostly clear, breezy. Lo: 42 Wind: SW 10-20

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, windy. Hi: 65 Wind: SW 10-25

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear to partly cloudy. 10% chance of rain. Lo: 42 Wind: SW/SE 8-18

Wichita Weekly

Fri: Hi: 60 Lo: 34 Partly to mostly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of rain.

Sat: Hi: 45 Lo: 25 Mostly to partly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of rain and snow.

Sun: Hi: 47 Lo: 27 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Mon: Hi: 52 Lo: 27 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Tue: Hi: 47 Lo: 28 Mostly sunny.

Wed: Hi: 42 Lo: 20 Partly cloudy, windy.