On Ronelle’s Radar: Active trend sparks storms into the weekend

This morning shouldn’t be too stormy now that a warm front has lifted over us, keeping strong storms well to our north and east. An isolated shower or storm still can’t be ruled out.

Then a cold front will quickly follow and spark another chance of storms later today. Winds are breezy and mainly out of the south. Many neighborhoods ahead of the front will notice a milder and even a bit more humid feel to the air this morning.

We’re also starting with another Dense Fog Advisory to the north and west that will be in effect through this morning.

Clouds won’t be as thick today and we should be able to get more breaks of sun which will help us warm into the 70s and 80s.

As the front continues to track through the area it’ll line up between Southwest, South Central, and Eastern Kansas by the evening. We’ll need to monitor the potential for strong to severe storms to develop along and ahead of the front.

The greater risk will be around the Wichita Metro and points east. All severe threats are possible, flash flooding too. A Flash Flood Watch will go into effect for portions of South Central Kansas and stay in effect through Saturday evening. This means we’re expecting more stormy rounds that will be capable of heavy rain.

Central Kansas storms continue into the overnight and more will move in from the west into early Friday morning.

Showers and storms will be around through Friday with an isolated severe storm risk limited to South Central Kansas. Another push of moisture will move in late Friday through Saturday, keeping showers and storms around. So far, severe weather isn’t expected for Saturday.

We should start to dry out late Saturday, kicking off a break from storms. Sunday through Tuesday looks drier and warmer with highs in the 80s.