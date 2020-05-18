On Ronelle’s Radar: Fair skies until rain returns later this week

It’s a quiet and cool start to the day with light winds. After a nice sunrise it’ll be another gorgeous day to start the work week. High pressure dominates in the region to keep skies partly to mostly sunny.

Highs will be pleasant and warm in the 70s to 80s. It’ll be warmest in Southwest Kansas.

Take advantage of this favorable weather by enjoying some outside time or getting some outdoor chores done because it’ll turn more unsettled after mid week. Skies stay fair tonight and it’ll turn comfortably cool with lows dropping into the 50s.

Tuesday will be a repeat of Monday. A nearing disturbance will bring a slight chance of a shower or storm to the west Tuesday night and Wednesday.

There’s a better chance of area-wide showers and storms by Thursday.

It’ll stay active with periods of showers and storms through Memorial Day Weekend but the holiday shouldn’t be a washout. We’ll need to closely monitor the chance of seeing a stronger storm or two later this week. Highs will stay warm in the 80s to 70s.