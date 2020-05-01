On Ronelle’s Radar: Feeling more like summer before weekend cold front

As a few clouds move through with a weak disturbance there could be a sprinkle or shower around today. Any raindrops will be hit or miss and light.

Winds have been out of the south all night, helping to keep our morning temps in the 50s to 60s.

Winds today will be breezy and they’ll start to switch out of the north, but we’ll still be able to warm up into the 80s to 90s. Some neighborhoods will be turning on the a/c today.

As another disturbance approaches there could be a few showers and rumbles to the northwest after 7pm. Severe weather isn’t expected but there could be a stronger storm capable of gusty winds and small hail.

This chance will continue through the evening. Lows will be mild again in the 50s to low 60s.

There’s a small chance of a shower or storm into Saturday but most of us should stay dry. We’ll warm back up through the 80s just before our next cold front starts to slide through. It’ll be cooler to the northwest in the low 70s.

A better chance of storms moves in Saturday evening and night. It’ll start to the west with a few showers and storms moving in from Colorado. The Storm Prediction Center has removed our Western Kansas counties from the Marginal Risk of severe weather but this could change. So far, a stronger storm could still be capable of gusty winds and small hail.

Western Kansas storms will move into Central Kansas during the night and into early Sunday morning. The cold front will push all the way through Sunday and everyone will drop into the 70s. The rest of the day looks pretty dry until another disturbance moves through Sunday night through Monday. The potential for any stronger storms will need to be monitored as we start the new work week. Rain chances should wrap up early Tuesday before another system late in the work week.