On Ronelle’s Radar: More scattered storms likely through Thursday

As leftover showers and storms continue to track through the area early this morning they could be capable of heavy rain, lightning, and gusty winds. The severe threat will continue to wind down though. There could be some lingering rain in spots after sunrise.

As low pressure slowly tracks to the east and southeast it’ll keep conditions unsettled and spotty showers and storms will be around all day.

The Storm Prediction Center has brought a Marginal Risk farther to the south and east so most of the area isn’t expected to see any severe weather. There could still be a stronger storm or two capable of some gusty winds. Heavy rain will need to keep being monitored too.

A Flash Flood Watch will be in effect for a few of our northernmost counties through tonight. Northerly winds and clouds will bring highs down a bit into the 70s and 80s.

Spotty showers and storms continue through the evening. Once we get into the overnight rain will drop more into Southern parts of the state and won’t be as widespread. Lows will be cooler too in the 50s and 60s.

Friday won’t be as stormy as low pressure keeps tracking to the south and east but a few showers and storms could still wrap back around into the area. South Central Kansas will have the best chance while rain will be least likely in Western Kansas.

Saturday will be drier but a disturbance to the north could bring a shower or storm into the area late in the day and into Sunday.

Another disturbance could spark a shower or storm to the west Sunday into Monday. Our weekend won’t be a washout but we’ll still need to keep an eye to the sky. The days to come after that will be drier as we slowly climb through the 80s and back into the low 90s.