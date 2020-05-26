On Ronelle’s Radar: Staying cloudy, damp at times through Tuesday

With a front situated in the easternmost portion of the area, this is where rain will continue to fall today as moisture works in from the south.

A Flash Flood Watch remains in effect for some of our counties to the north through this evening.

The rest of the area should still be aware that there could be some flooding issues due to continued rainfall and a saturated ground. There will be some breaks in the rain at times through the morning and afternoon.

It won’t be as damp to the west and there could be more breaks of sun. Highs will be below normal in the 70s.

A chance of rain will linger tonight as moisture continues to spin and wraparound into the area. Severe weather isn’t expected but some embedded rumbles are possible. Most of the rain that falls should be light but could be moderate to heavy at times.

After a cool start in the 50s tomorrow, a chance of rain Wednesday will continue to impact Central and Eastern Kansas.

Another approaching system to the west will bring a better chance of a shower or storm in Western Kansas late Wednesday through Thursday.

The cold front will also help push this soggy system out of the area by Friday. High pressure will build back in and we’ll begin to dry out.

The last weekend of May is looking like a good one with sunny skies and highs in the 70s to 80s. We’ll warm up quite a bit to start the month of June. Highs to the west will warm into the 90s with 80s in Central Kansas.