On Ronelle’s Radar: Storm chances through mid week

Showers and rumbles will continue to impact Southern Kansas into the early morning hours but severe weather isn’t expected. They’ll clear out as the sun comes up.

Skies turn mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Temperatures heat back up into the 90s with a few triple digits possible in Southwest Kansas.

Another round of storms moves into Western Kansas by the evening with an approaching cold front to the northwest. As storms get started a few severe storms are likely with damaging winds and large hail being the main threats.

Storms will track west to east through the night. Scattered showers and storms should gradually weaken as they move through Central and Eastern Kansas. Most of the rain will be gone by the time we wake up Tuesday with temperatures starting off in the 60s to 70s.

It’ll be another partly cloudy, hot, and mainly dry day before a few late day storms start to develop between Western and Central Kansas. The cold front moves in and sparks a chance of isolated severe storms capable of hail and wind.

There will be a general west to east movement through the evening and overnight hours. A shower or storm will linger into Wednesday morning in Central and Eastern Kansas.

It’ll be drier by the afternoon. We may see this same trend late Wednesday. Can’t rule out a shower or storm late in the day and through the night.

The latter half of the week is looking drier but very hot with highs in the 100s to 90s.