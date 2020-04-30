On Ronelle’s Radar: Temps on the rise, weekend storm chance

High pressure continues to dominate the region as skies start off mostly clear. We’ll go from mostly sunny to partly cloudy through the day and we’ll stay dry too.

We’ll start with a chill in the air as morning temps have dipped into the 30s and 40s. Winds have turned much lighter and are in the process of switching out of the south. Southerly flow today will help us warm up into the 70s and 80s.

There could be a couple of spots in far Southwest Kansas and in the Oklahoma Panhandle that touch 90. The only weather worry today will be high fire danger again. Winds will pick back up and be strongest out west. Fire Weather Warnings have been issued for Northwest Kansas and Southwest Nebraska.

Once those warnings expire this evening we’ll have a mix of clouds and stars. Lows will only fall into the 50s as winds continue to blow in out of the south.

A warm front moves through Friday and will bring a few more clouds, there’s also a small chance that some of those clouds squeeze out a sprinkle.

The front warms us up into the 80s to low 90s. It’ll be hottest in Southwest Kansas.

High pressure will continue to lose its grip on the region late Friday as our next system and cold front approaches. There’s a chance of a shower or storm to the north and west Friday night.

This chance continues Saturday as the front keeps tracking through the area.

A better chance of storms moves in Saturday night. A Marginal Risk of severe weather is in place to the west where isolated strong to severe storms are possible.

A chance of rain and rumbles continues into Sunday and Monday. The middle of next week looks a bit dryer with highs near normal in the 70s.