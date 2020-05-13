On Ronelle’s Radar: Temps rise with strong to severe storm chances

As a disturbance continues to sit close by there could be a shower or storm around this morning. For those that stay dry clouds will still be thick. The early storm chance will need to be monitored because a stronger storm can’t be ruled out.

Any wet and stormy weather around will track east through the morning. While this happens a Dense Fog Advisory will be in effect for Northwest Kansas. Also for portions of Southwest Nebraska and our Oklahoma counties.

Clouds hold strong through midday but then we’ll start to see some clearing from west to east. There could even be some cloud breaks in Central Kansas. With clouds giving way to more sun and stronger southerly winds, this will give high temperatures a nice boost into the 70s and 80s.

A division of warmer, dry air and mild, moist air will be situated in Southwest Kansas. To the west of this dry line with strong winds and warm temps, a Fire Weather Warning will be in effect for a portion of Southwest Kansas this afternoon and evening.

Along that line is where we’ll have to monitor strong to severe storm development, especially with severe storms more likely down into Oklahoma and Northern Texas.

It’s looking like clouds will hold strong through much of Central Kansas but storm potential will still need to be monitored closely. Large hail, damaging winds, and an isolated tornado are all possible. The potential for flooding will also go up. Storms will be capable of heavy rain and we’ve already received 1.5″ to 2″ earlier this week.

Best chance of a lingering storm tonight will be far north and east. Winds will stay strong out of the south and lows will mainly be in the 50s.

Another severe risk is in place for late Thursday, impacting South Central and Eastern Kansas. All severe threats will once again be on the table.

Thursday night, more showers and storms will start to move in from the west and lead to a widespread chance by Friday.

An isolated severe storm risk Friday will be limited to South Central Kansas. We’ll have one more day of unsettled conditions Saturday before getting a break. The chance of a strong to severe storm will need to be monitored Saturday too. We’ll dry out Sunday and into the start of next week with warmer highs in the 80s.