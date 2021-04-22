Storm Track 3 Forecast: A chance for rain and rumbles the rest of the work week

Be ready for another chilly start this morning with widespread temperatures in the 30s. A Freeze Warning and Frost Advisory remains in effect to the east through 9am.

A light snow shower is possible through sunrise. The best chance for some early snowflakes to start the day will be to the west but a rain/snow shower is possible in Central Kansas too.

Before heading out this morning it would be best to grab a rain jacket due to some spotty showers being around today. Your Thursday won’t be a washout but we’ll need to turn on our windshield wipers and headlights at times.

Clouds will be thicker today but there could be some clearing late in the day to the west. This will give some areas to the west a boost into the 60s but most of us will see highs in the 50s. Also, winds will be stronger today with some gusts reaching 40 mph.

The chance of a shower or two will continue after dark as lows dip into the 30s and 40s.

Friday starts with a chance of rain mainly in the form of drizzle, mist, or a light shower. We’ll need to stay aware once we get into the late afternoon and evening when some storms move in from the south. A severe risk remains to the south of Kansas but we’ll still need to monitor the potential for a stronger storm capable of hail and wind, especially around the Kansas/Oklahoma line.

Rain will clear out and the rest of the weekend will be nice. Temperatures will rebound through the 60s, 70s, and even 80s. However, the warm-up will come at the price of some gusty winds by the end of the weekend and into next week.

The next storm system brings showers and storms back to the area Tuesday and so far it’s looking like this day will also off up a better chance for severe storms. This is something the Storm Track 3 Weather Team will be monitoring closely over the coming days. The cooldown that comes after highs in the 80s will still keep temps comfy.