Storm Track 3 Forecast: Long stretch of dog days of summer ahead

The smoke from wildfires continues to filter into the sunflower state today but should not be as significant farther west. Air quality in the area is currently in the “Good” to “Moderate” categories.

Hazy mostly sunny skies and a southerly breeze will heat us up into the 90s with a triple digit reading possible to the northwest. There is a chance of a shower or storm in Northeast Oklahoma in the heat of the afternoon but rain should avoid our area.

Dry conditions persist into the weekend despite a slim chance for a shower or storm to the northwest tonight. This is nothing to get our hopes up about as the area will likely stay dry tonight with warm lows in the 60s and 70s.

As a front hangs out to our north it will spark another chance for a shower or storm mainly to the north tomorrow. Severe weather is not expected should a storm develop.

The chance of rain will dip farther south by Sunday and include areas like Wichita and Garden City. The potential activity to the south will blossom in the afternoon.

These chances of rain are not looking too promising and will have little impact on our temperatures. We will stay in the 90s with triple digits at times to the north and west for the next week.

After another chance of a shower or storm to start the new work week we will dry right back out with the dog days of summer continuing through the end of the month.