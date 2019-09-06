T.J.’s Forecast: Briefly cooler in parts of Kansas, unsettled conditions return for the weekend

It’s been a cooler day across parts of the KSN Viewing Area, thanks to a cold front that is sagging southward. This has brought with it much cooler conditions, especially in Northern Kansas.

High pressure in the upper-levels of the atmosphere is continuing to keep us quiet down on the surface though.

It has brought just a few more clouds though. Quiet conditions are expected into tonight with lows falling back down into the 60s.

Our rain chances do begin to go up for the start of the weekend as a disturbance begins to work its way eastward. It’s going to ride along this cold front that is going to be stalled to our west.

Temperatures will still be steamy out ahead of this front with winds turning back around to the south into Saturday.

This system will be first in a series of rain producers over the next week as we waves of energy continue to move our way thanks to NW flow aloft.

One or two storms may turn stronger to even severe Saturday night with hail and gusty winds being the primary concerns.

On Sunday, northwest Kansas will have a chance for another round of severe storms.

Rain chances do remain slim through the week ahead with slightly better chances as a more potent system head our way by late next week. This will usher in much cooler temps as head into next weekend.

-T.J.

DORIAN UPDATE: Hurricane Dorian has weakened some but still holding onto its Category 2 strength. The speed has picked up little to the NE with the help of the steering winds in the upper levels of the atmosphere.

The storm has held its intensity through the day but will continue to gradually weaken as drier air continues to entrain in the storm, as well as cooler ocean waters. The eye remains offshore of the Delaware and Maryland Coasts with Tropical Storm Warnings still in effect. This is where we find the heaviest rain bands and stronger winds. It will continue to move off to the NE into tomorrow, potentially affecting parts of New England. This is something we will continue to monitor. Continue to stay with us for the latest.