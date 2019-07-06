T.J.’s Forecast: Isolated storm or two possible as a disturbance moves through

It’s been a rather dry Saturday so far but our chances for storms will slowly increase through the rest of the day as an upper-level disturbance pushes in.

Activity will be widely scattered at best but a better chance for seeing a few storms will be in Western Kansas this evening into the overnight.

Severe weather ingredients aren’t terribly impressive but we can’t rule out a stronger to even severe storm developing as this system moves through. Hail and gusty winds are the primary concern.

Little pieces of energy will continue to move eastward along this boundary that has stalled across the region and that will give us another small chance of storms tomorrow with one or two of those possibly turning strong.

The best bet for these will be right along the Colorado/Kansas Stateline.

A better chance of storms arrives in the late afternoon into Sunday night as a more impressive upper-level wave moves in.

This will bring more widespread moisture through the night and into the start of the workweek. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible throughout the KSN Viewing Area on Monday but right now these are not expected to be severe. This “zonal-flow” type of pattern will continue through mid-week with little ripples of energy giving us slim chances for storms. Most will stay dry but we’ll have more dry weather as a stronger ridge builds into the center of the country. This will bring lots of sunshine Friday into the start of next weekend.

-T.J.