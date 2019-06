Scattered showers and storms that have been slowly tracking to the north and east have also been behaving and staying below severe limits. Where it's dry it'll still be a muggy start to the day with temperatures starting off mainly in the 60s.

There won't be as much sunshine today because some rain and rumbles will stick around all the way through the lunch hour. Highs south of I-70 will still be able to warm up into the 80s while it'll be cooler in the 70s to the north, or on the north side of a boundary.