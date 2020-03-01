Taylor’s Forecast: Above average today then temperatures cool with slim chances for rain

Temperatures today are dependent on which side of the front you are on. Points ahead of the front will be warm with temperatures in the 60s and 70s. Behind the front are much cooler in the 50s and low 60s.

The biggest change that the front will bring is a shift in the winds and change in temperature. Dry winds from the north will keep wet weather out of the state through the day, but changes come to tonight when snow and rain is likely out northwest.

This system will mainly impact our northernmost counties. Accumulation will remain slim from just a trace to one inch.

Some showers will be possible throughout the day on Monday thanks to an increase in moisture, but this will come in the form of sprinkles or a brief shower.

Skies will clear on Tuesday and temperatures will warm back up through the end of the week.